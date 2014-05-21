Thai PTTEP raises 2014 petroleum sales volume forecast by 1.5 pct

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl said on Wednesday it raised its 2014 petroleum sales volume forecast by 1.5 percent to 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) after acquisition of Hess Corp’s Thai assets.

The revision also reflected an increase in output from the Montara oil field off Australia, Yongyos Krongphanich, senior vice president, told reporters.

PTTEP, which had first-quarter sales of 299,000 BOEPD, expected the Zawtika natural gas field in Myanmar to begin supplying to Thailand in the third quarter, delayed from the earlier schedule of April, he said.

PTTEP, the country’s top oil and gas explorer bought Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand for $1 billion as it wants to boost its gas business and secure long-term energy supplies. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)