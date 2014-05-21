FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTTEP raises 2014 petroleum sales volume forecast by 1.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 21, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Thai PTTEP raises 2014 petroleum sales volume forecast by 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Exploration and Production Pcl said on Wednesday it raised its 2014 petroleum sales volume forecast by 1.5 percent to 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) after acquisition of Hess Corp’s Thai assets.

The revision also reflected an increase in output from the Montara oil field off Australia, Yongyos Krongphanich, senior vice president, told reporters.

PTTEP, which had first-quarter sales of 299,000 BOEPD, expected the Zawtika natural gas field in Myanmar to begin supplying to Thailand in the third quarter, delayed from the earlier schedule of April, he said.

PTTEP, the country’s top oil and gas explorer bought Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand for $1 billion as it wants to boost its gas business and secure long-term energy supplies. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.