FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTTEP cuts 2013 petroleum sales growth target to 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTTEP cuts 2013 petroleum sales growth target to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), cut its 2013 petroleum sales growth forecast to 6 percent from 7 percent earlier, because of a delay in the start-up of its Montara field in Australia.

It was the second time this year that the company has revised down the target, due to delays in the oilfield project.

But PTTEP kept its target of 10 percent for 2014 petroleum sales volume, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters on Thursday.

PTTEP aims to spend $3.5 billion next year, mainly in existing projects, Panchan said, adding that the result of bidding for Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand is expected to be announced next month.

The company has submitted bids for Hess’s stakes in all four blocks on offer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.