Thai PTTEP cuts 2013 petroleum sales growth target to 6 pct

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), cut its 2013 petroleum sales growth forecast to 6 percent from 7 percent earlier, because of a delay in the start-up of its Montara field in Australia.

It was the second time this year that the company has revised down the target, due to delays in the oilfield project.

But PTTEP kept its target of 10 percent for 2014 petroleum sales volume, Chief Financial Officer Penchan Charikasem told reporters on Thursday.

PTTEP aims to spend $3.5 billion next year, mainly in existing projects, Panchan said, adding that the result of bidding for Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand is expected to be announced next month.

The company has submitted bids for Hess’s stakes in all four blocks on offer.