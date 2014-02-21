FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTT Global to invest $790 mln in 2014, cancels Malaysian project
February 21, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTT Global to invest $790 mln in 2014, cancels Malaysian project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) , Thailand’s largest petrochemical firm, said on Friday it planned to invest $790 million this year, mostly to expand petrochemical capacity, and scrapped a plan to invest in Malaysia.

PTTGC, which is 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , planned to invest in a second phenol plant with annual capacity of 250,000 tonnes, Bowon Vongsinudom, president and CEO of PTT Global, told reporters.

More than $400 million would be used for petrochemical investments including the phenol project and another $250 million for maintenance of its petrochemical plants, he said.

Bowon also said the company decided not to jointly invest in a petrochemical project with Malaysian state-run oil company Petronas after a study showed chances of low returns.

But the company continued to invest in petrochemical projects in Indonesia and China, he said. ($1=32.57 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
