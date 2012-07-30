FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTTGC sees petchem feedstock costs up 8 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Thai PTTGC sees petchem feedstock costs up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) said on Monday it had agreed to buy gas from parent PTT Pcl under a new pricing formula that would increase its petrochemical feedstock costs by 8 percent.

The new formula, from Aug. 1, was based on a crude price range of $70-130 a barrel and the adjustment was aimed to reflect actual costs, moving in line with global oil prices, the company said in a statement.

PTTGC, the flagship in the petrochemical business of PTT, the country’s top energy firm, normally buys gas from the parent to feed its petrochemical plants.

The market has been waiting for details of the new formula because it could raise operating costs at the company. At the midsession break, PTTGC shares were up 1.3 percent, while the broad index was 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.