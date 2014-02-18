FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai PTT Global Q4 profit drops, hit by forex loss
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Thai PTT Global Q4 profit drops, hit by forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC) , Thailand’s largest petrochemical firm, reported a 24-percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday hit by foreign exchange loss and weak refining margins.

PTTGC, 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl, posted an October-December net profit of 7.42 billion baht ($230 million), down from 9.73 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit of 7.25 billion.

The quarterly loss dragged its full-year profit down 2 percent to 33.3 billion baht.

The company, valued at $10 billion on the Thai bourse, has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 8.45 million tonnes and a refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day. ($1 = 32.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.