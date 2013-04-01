FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTTGC to decide on Malaysian petchem investment plan in 2013
April 1, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

Thai PTTGC to decide on Malaysian petchem investment plan in 2013

BANGKOK, April 1 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest petrochemical maker, PTT Global Chemical Pcl (PTTGC), said on Monday it planned to make a decision on a petrochemical investment plan for Malaysia in late 2013, delayed from the middle of the year.

The delay was because Malaysia needed more time to seek a partner for the downstream petrochemical business, while PTTGC is keen on the mid-stream project, PTTGC Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.

PTTGC has been considering the possibility of jointly investing in that project with Malaysian state-run oil company Petronas.

The Thai company has also signed a partnetship agreement with Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas firm, Pertamina , to build a petrochemical complex in Indonesia with an estimated cost of $4-5 billion. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

