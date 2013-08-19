FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai PTT Global may cut petrochemical processing after gas plant shutdown
August 19, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Thai PTT Global may cut petrochemical processing after gas plant shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical Pcl may reduce its petrochemical processing rate to 85 percent due to a shortage of feedstock after a shutdown of its parent’s gas separation plant unit 5 for three to five months.

PTT Global’s petrochemical plants normally run at 95 percent of capacity, and the group is working on a plan to import naphtha and other feedstock to help offset the shortfall, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.

The gas plant shutdown is likely to affect PTT Global’s profit by as much as 400 million baht ($12.8 million) a month, Anon said.

PTTGC, 49 percent owned by state-controlled parent PTT Pcl , uses ethane and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the gas plant as feedstock for its I4-2 olefins plant. ($1 = 31.2950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

