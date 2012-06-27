FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Quality Houses raises 2012 profit growth target
June 27, 2012 / 3:42 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Quality Houses raises 2012 profit growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - Quality Houses Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 net profit growth target to more than 70 percent due to higher income from a new property fund to be offered in July, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters

* Expects to book profit of about 700-800 million baht ($22-25 million) from the new 3.36 billion baht property fund in the third quarter

* Plans to sell up to 2.5 billion baht bond in the second half of 2012 ($1 = 31.80 Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

