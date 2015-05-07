Thai junta approves $795 million rail project in northeast

BANGKOK, May 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military government on Thursday approved a 26.7 billion baht ($795 million) railway project proving quicker access to the rural northeast.

Work on the 187-km (116-mile) dual-track railway was expected to begin mid-year and take four years to complete, deputy government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd told reporters.

The approval is part of the government’s eight-year investment plan worth 1.9 trillion baht to help boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy by strengthening investment, employment, transportation and tourism.

The army seized power in a coup last May to end months of political tension, but has struggled to revive the domestic economy as exports remain weak and domestic demand sluggish.

Thailand’s economy grew only 0.7 percent last year. This year, the government expects 4 percent growth, driven by public spending. ($1 = 33.5900 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Nick Macfie)