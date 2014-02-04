FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cancels deal to buy Thai rice due to graft probe - Thai minister
February 4, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 4 years ago

China cancels deal to buy Thai rice due to graft probe - Thai minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China has cancelled a government-to-government deal to buy 1.2 million tonnes of Thai rice after Thailand’s anti-corruption agency launched investigations into a state rice-buying scheme, the Thai commerce minister said on Tuesday.

“China lacks confidence to do business with us after the National Anti-Corruption Commission started investigations into the transparency of rice deals between Thailand and China,” Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan told reporters.

He said the government would open a tender to sell 400,000 tonnes of rice from state stocks next week. It is desperate to get funds for the scheme because some farmers who have sold grain to the state have been waiting months for their money.

Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould

