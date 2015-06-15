Thailand asks rice farmers to delay wet season planting

BANGKOK, June 15 (Reuters) - Thailand has asked rice farmers to delay planting their main crop in the fertile Chao Phraya River Basin area as the country battles drought in dozens of provinces, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Thailand is one of the world’s top rice exporters, and despite the drought the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects output to nudge up in 2015-2016 from the previous year.

The wet or monsoon season has begun but 22 out of 76 provinces are still contending with drought conditions, affecting around 7.45 million hectares of rice farm land, said Agriculture Minister Petipong Pungbun Na Ayudhya.

That’s around 80 percent of the land dedicated to rice farming during the wet season, according to Reuters calculations.

“The agriculture ministry and irrigation department have requested that farmers delay rice planting in the Chao Phraya area because the Chao Phraya area is a large rice growing area... and we need to organise the water that is being used,” Petipong told reporters in Bangkok.

Farmers had begun planting rice in May over 3.44 million hectares of land. The government has urged farmers to suspend planting in the remaining 4 million hectares, he said.

Reservoirs in some areas remain low.

The Chao Phraya, Thailand’s main river, flows south through the central rice-growing region and on to Bangkok.

The basin is the most important in Thailand, covers 30 percent of the country’s land area and is home to 40 percent of its population, according to the United Nations.

Deputy government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said there was a prospect of drought conditions worsening.

“It is expected that the drought this year may be worse than last year so we ask all parties not to be complacent and for our farmer brothers to delay planting their crops,” he said.

Thailand’s military government has said it plans to invest $7.5 billion in urgent water management projects over the next two years.

The projects are part of a 10-year water management plan across the country after the military government scrapped a 350-billion baht ($10.4 billion) water plan initiated by the previous government.

The USDA expects Thailand to produce around 19.8 million tonnes of milled rice in the 2015-2016 crop year, up from 18.8 million in 2014-2015 as farmers improve yields. ($1 = 33.7100 baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Simon Webb and Ed Davies)