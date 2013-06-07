FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai rice scheme losses lower than reported $8.5 bln -govt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Thai rice scheme losses lower than reported $8.5 bln -govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Losses incurred by the Thai state budget from its rice intervention scheme are lower than the 260 billion baht ($8.5 billion) mentioned by some media but it is too soon to come up with a precise figure, Deputy Commerce Minister Nattawut Saikuar said on Friday.

The government has been buying rice from farmers at a price higher than the market since October 2011. It has given very little information on how much it has bought or how much it has managed to sell, and at what price.

Media have reported various figures for the losses.

One report that the losses had reached 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion) in the 2011/12 crop year drew a warning about the cost to the budget from Moody’s rating agency this week, adding fuel to a political debate and forcing Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to promise more transparency.

Nattawut was speaking at a briefing as part of that initiative. ($1 = 30.60 Thai baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.