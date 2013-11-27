FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai BAAC to return to debt market in Jan to raise funds for rice
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 5:28 AM / 4 years ago

Thai BAAC to return to debt market in Jan to raise funds for rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s state-owned Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will return to the debt market in January to raise funds for the government’s rice-buying scheme, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“We plan to raise additional money from the debt market by launching another book-building in January,” Churarat Sutheethorn, head of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), told Reuters.

Churarat said the BAAC has raised 37 billion baht ($1.16 billion) after book-building ended on Monday for a 75 billion baht bond. The accepted coupon rate was at 3.53 percent, or 39 basis points over comparable Thai government bonds. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.