Thailand offers to sell 3.81 mln T rice in two July auctions

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand is offering to sell 3.81 million tonnes of rice this month, the commerce ministry said on Friday, as the country looks to eliminate stockpiles built up under the previous administration.

The world's second-biggest rice exporter after India has stocks of about 9.5 million tonnes after buying rice from farmers at prices exceeding global rates under a scheme put in place by ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The government plans to sell the rice in two auctions on July 25, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The first auction involves 1.63 million tonnes of rice for human consumption and industrial use. This includes 400,000 tonnes of rice the government announced for sale last week.

The rice, which comes from 108 warehouses across the country, will be a mixture of "good grade" and substandard rice, said Duangporn Rodphaya, chief of the ministry's foreign trade department.

"Successful buyers can separate the good grade rice from the grade C and substandard rice at their own cost to use for human consumption," said Duangporn.

The second auction, involving 2.18 million tonnes of rice, is targetted for export. Bidders need to have orders in hand from international buyers to qualify.

Drought in rice producing countries, including Thailand, has cut supply to global markets and given the Thai government an opportunity to accelerate sales before the main annual crop is harvested during the fourth quarter.

The commerce ministry said last week it expects to clear the entire stockpile in state warehouses by mid-2017, sooner than the end of 2017 that was previously announced.

Since coming to power in 2014 following a bloodless coup, Thailand's military government has sold more than 5 million tonnes of rice in a series of auctions.

More than half that amount, or about 2.79 million tonnes, was sold this year.

In January 2015 an army-appointed legislature impeached Yingluck over corruption in the rice scheme, which led to her being banned from political office for five years.

She now faces a criminal case for negligence over the scheme, a case her supporters say is politically motivated. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Christian Schmollinger)