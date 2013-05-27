FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to extend controversial rice intervention for another yr
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2013 / 3:35 AM / in 4 years

Thailand to extend controversial rice intervention for another yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, May 27 (Reuters) - Thailand will renew its controversial rice-buying scheme in the crop year that begins in October 2013, the Commerce Minister said on Monday.

“We will be continuing with the scheme, with which we aim to go on supporting farmers. At this stage, we see no change in the intervention,” said Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom.

The two-year old policy to pay farmers more for rice than it is worth on international markets has been straining the country’s finances, has cost Thailand its spot as world’s top exporter and provoked concern at the World Trade Organization. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.