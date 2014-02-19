FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai govt sells 600,000 tonnes rice to exporters - ministry
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Thai govt sells 600,000 tonnes rice to exporters - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Thai government has sold 600,000 tonnes of rice from state stocks to 15 exporters, a senior Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.

That was more than the 400,000 tonnes it aimed to sell in a tender last week.

“There were two leading exporters who had overseas orders and needed rice to be delivered immediately so we agreed to award an additional 200,000 tonnes to help support them,” Surasak Riengkul, Foreign Trade Department director-general, told Reuters. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)

