FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over 100 migrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar found in Thai south
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 8, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Over 100 migrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar found in Thai south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 8 (Reuters) - More than 100 suspected Rohingya migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh have been found in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province, police said on Friday.

Police said the 111 migrants had been left alone in the jungle after suspected human traffickers who had brought them into the country fled.

“They were found on a mountain and, from our initial investigation, the people who brought them fled so they were wandering alone,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Ostaphun, deputy superintendent of Rattaphum police station, told Reuters.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has called for a three-way meeting with neighbours Malaysia and Myanmar to try to resolve a regional human trafficking crisis following the discovery of a mass grave in the country’s south. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.