Thai King admitted to hospital for check ups - palace

BANGKOK, May 31 (Reuters) - Thailand’s king was admitted to hospital on Sunday for a health check up and will stay overnight, the palace said.

Examination of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 87, showed a normal heartbeat and no respiratory infections, according to a statement from the Royal Household Bureau. Blood tests and body temperature measurement also showed no abnormalities.

Bhumibol is widely revered by Thais, most of whom have only experienced his more than six decade reign. The king is seen as a figure above the country’s often violent political divisions.