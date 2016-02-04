Thailand to cut rubber exports 50 pct from March to August

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand, the world’s top rubber producer and exporter, will cut its rubber exports by 50 percent starting March, the Rubber Authority of Thailand said on Thursday.

The International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) said on Thursday that members Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the world’s top three rubber producers, will cut exports by 615,000 tonnes.

“The three countries will cooperate in cutting exports by 615,000 tonnes from March to August,” said Chao Songarvut, acting director of the Rubber Authority of Thailand.

Thailand would cut its exports from March to August, said Chao, adding that the move was to drive up prices.