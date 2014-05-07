Thai govt to continue with rubber sales despite protest threat

BANGKOK, May 7 (Reuters) - The Thai government will continue with its plan to sell 200,000 tonnes of rubber from stocks in a bid to avoid further losses, even though farmers have threatened to stage big protests to oppose it, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

“The rubber stocks have been kept for such a long time and they have deteriorated. The longer we keep them, the bigger the losses will be. There’s no point in holding them further,” Yukol Limlaemthong told Reuters.