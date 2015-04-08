Russian minister says could sell Thailand planes, to buy more rubber

BANGKOK, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia has an opportunity to sell Thailand military planes and other defence equipment because some Western countries may be reluctant to do business with the military government running the Asian country, Russia’s trade minister said on Wednesday.

“Our friends from the Western part of the world are ignoring Thailand,” Denis Manturov told Reuters in an interview in Bangkok, where he has accompanied Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on an official visit.

He also said that Russia could buy at least 80,000 tonnes of rubber from Thailand in 2016, which he said was more than four times what it planned to purchase in 2015.