BANGKOK, June 29 Thailand's top consumer goods
manufacturer Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Pcl will
partner with Southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada Group to
tap growing demand for online shopping, Saha Pathana said on
Thursday.
Saha Pathana, part of Thailand's largest consumer product
conglomerate, Saha Group, expects the partnership to help boost
its online sales to 10 percent of the total over the next three
years from 1 percent currently, Chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana
said at a news conference.
The company will offer its products through the Lazada
website and network, and plans to invest about 1 billion baht
($29.5 million) to build a new inventory warehouse, which is
expected to be completed next year, he said.
Lazada, 83-percent-owned by Alibaba Group Holding,
began operations in Thailand five years ago.
The group plans to invest in inventory warehouses in
Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor, a government industrial
estate project, Alessandro Piscini, CEO of Lazada Thailand, told
the news conference.
There is growing interest in Thailand's e-commerce sector.
Earlier this month, China's second largest e-commerce platform,
JD.com Inc, said that it was looking to make an
investment in Thailand by the end of this year.
($1 = 33.96 baht)
