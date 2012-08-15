FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel expects net loss in 2012
August 15, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Sahaviriya Steel expects net loss in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI) :

* Expects to continue to make net loss this year due to an inventory loss and higher costs at its British operations, President Win Viriyaprapaikit told reporters

* Expects its British plant to run at 90 percent of its 3.6 million tonne capacity in the fourth quarter

* Says major shareholder Sahaviriya group will maintain holding at 35 percent after the company announced plan to raise up to $413 mln from a share offer, which will enable Switzerland-based Vanomet AG to hold about 25 percent of the company

