FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 45 pct
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Q4 net profit jumps 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 45 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, helped by solid loan growth a low comparative base a year earlier when the Southeast Asian country had been hit by severe flooding.

SCB made a net profit of 9.7 billion baht ($326 million) in the October to December period, up from 6.7 billion baht a year earlier and compared with the 9.4 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

For 2012, the bank reported a net profit of 40.2 billion baht, up 29 percent from a year earlier.

SCB is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. It posted loan growth of 19.7 percent in 2012, it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.73 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.