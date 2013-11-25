Siam Commercial Bank aims for 2014 loan growth of 9-10 pct

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it is aiming for loan growth of 9-10 percent in 2014, slower than its target of 10-12 percent this year.

SCB expects loan growth for the overall banking sector to hit 8-9 percent next year, based on assumption that the country’s economy will grow of 4-5 percent, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters.

The lender, which had loan growth of 12 percent in the first nine months of this year, plans to sell at least $500 million to $1 billion bonds before the U.S. Federal Reserve starts tapering its QE program, she said.