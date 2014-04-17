FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Siam Commercial Bank Q1 net profit flat, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a higher-than-expect quarterly net profit on Thursday thanks to higher interest income and lower operating costs.

SCB made a net profit of 13.13 billion baht ($406 million) in the January-March quarter, barely changed from 13.12 billion a year earlier but up 11.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected profit to fall 10 percent to around 12.3 billion baht.

SCB, which is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, also said it was aiming for 5-6 percent loan growth this year, slower than last year’s 12 percent.

Several major banks have cut their loan growth targets for this year after the Thailand’s economic growth forecast was lowered due to political uncertainty. High household debt will also put pressure on loan demand from retail customers, analysts say. ($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
