Seagate to invest $470 mln in Thailand over next 5 years
February 10, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Seagate to invest $470 mln in Thailand over next 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc said on Tuesday it planned to invest 15.3 billion baht ($469.6 million) in Thailand over the next five year to expand capacity at its existing facility.

Seagate will build a new building, which will be operational in 2016, at its facility in Nakhon Ratchasima province, some 160 miles northeast of the Thai capital of Bangkok, Jeffrey Nygaard, senior vice president and global head of operations, said in a statement.

Seagate has two plants in Thailand. Its plant in Nakhon Ratchasima province is its largest hard drive campus in the world.

$1 = 32.58 Thai Baht Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai; Editing by Anand Basu

