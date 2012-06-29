FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siam Cement expects Q3 profit despite weak petrochemcials
June 29, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Siam Cement expects Q3 profit despite weak petrochemcials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 29 (Reuters) - Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects to report net profit in the second quarter although its petrochemical business will be affected by an inventory loss as a result of weaker oil prices, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters

* Expects better margin at its petrochemical products, but unsure if that can offset the stock loss

* The company is reviewing its investment plan, as normal, and expects it to be completed by August (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
