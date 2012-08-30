FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam Cement to invest up to $6.4 bln in 2013-2017
August 30, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Siam Cement to invest up to $6.4 bln in 2013-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, said on Thursday it planned to invest about 150-200 billion baht ($4.8-6.4 billion) in 2013-2017, mostly on acquisitions in Southeast Asia and existing projects.

“The board has approved the investment budget at the minimum of 150 billion baht. If we get a good deal (acquisition), we can extend the budget to 200 billion baht,” Chief Executive Officer Kan Trakulhoon told reporters.

Siam Cement planns to announce an acquisition in ASEAN later this year, Kan said, without giving details of the target.

This week, Siam Cement announced plans to buy one-third of Siam Global House Pcl, a building material distributor, in a deal valued at about 10 billion baht.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging. ($1 = 31.34 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

