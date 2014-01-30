FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Cement sees slower cement demand growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 30, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Siam Cement sees slower cement demand growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Cement PCL said it expected 2014 domestic cement demand growth to be lower than the 7 percent posted in 2013 due to slowdown of the government’s infrastructure spending as a result of political unrest.

Cement demand grew only 2 percent since the beginning of this year, versus a 6 percent growth in the fourth quarter of last year, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told an earnings briefing on Thursday.

Siam Cement, however, see its petrochemical business as a key earnings growth driver this year thanks to continued recovery in the margins, Kan added.

Earlier, the company reported a 19 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, beating forecasts, as a recovery in petrochemical margins outweighed the impact of domestic political unrest on the company’s cement business.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.