FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Cement sees higher H2 profit, keeps 2012 sales target
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 8:18 AM / in 5 years

Siam Cement sees higher H2 profit, keeps 2012 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand’s top industrial conglomerate, said on Wedneday it expected net profit in the second half to be higher than the first half due to improved margins in its petrochemical business.

Siam Cement, which reported a 39 percent fall in first-half net profit to 10 billion baht, maintained its 2012 sales target of more than 400 billion baht, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters.

The company aimed to invest 10 billion baht in three projects in Myanmar, including a power plant, a cement plant and logistics operations, Kan said.

Thailand’s sixth-largest company reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with expectations, due to weak demand and a drop in the value of its petrochemical inventories.

Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.