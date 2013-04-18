FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siam Comm Bank Q1 net up 26.8 pct, beats forecast
April 18, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Siam Comm Bank Q1 net up 26.8 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a higher-than-expected 26.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday, as continued robust loan growth boosted net interest margins and higher fees.

SCB, the country’s oldest bank, made a net profit of 13.1 billion baht ($454 million) in the January-March period, up from 10.3 billion a year earlier and compared with the 11.77 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank, valued at $20.7 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. SCB has said it is looking to buy assets to strengthen its business and aims for loan growth of 12-15 percent in 2013, versus 19.7 percent in 2012.

SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high in March, have edged up 1 percent in the past three months, underperforming an 8 percent gain in the main Thai index. ($1 = 28.83 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

