FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Commercial Bank Q3 net profit up 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2013 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Siam Commercial Bank Q3 net profit up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, thanks to solid lending growth and strong fee income, mainly from advising CP All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro .

SCB, the country’s oldest bank, made a net profit of 12.7 billion baht ($409 million), up from 10.07 billion a year earlier, but below an average forecast of 13 billion baht by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

It set aside additional provisions of 1.5 billion baht in the quarter to prepare for any impact from economic uncertainty, it said in a statement.

The bank, valued at $17.8 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau.

SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May, have fallen 2 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 13 percent rise on the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.27 Baht)

$1 = 31.0350 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.