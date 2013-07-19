FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siam Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 28.5 pct, meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 19, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Siam Commercial Bank Q2 net profit up 28.5 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 28.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due mainly to robust loan growth, including lending to CP All for its $6.6 billion acquisition of Siam Makro.

SCB, the country’s oldest bank, made a net profit of 12.6 billion baht ($405 million), up from 9.8 billion a year earlier, and in line with an average forecast of 12.6 billion baht by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank, valued at $20 billion, is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau.

SCB shares, which hit a 17-year high of 199.50 baht in May, have fallen 1.5 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 3 percent drop on the main Thai index. ($1 = 31.08 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.