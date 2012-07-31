FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Siam Commercial Bank raises 2012 loan growth target
July 31, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Siam Commercial Bank raises 2012 loan growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters

* First-half lending was boosted by loan demand from retail and small and medium-sized businesses

* The country’s third-largest lender by assets reported a 24 percent rise in second-quarter net profit (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

