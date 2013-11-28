FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Siam Commercial Bank cuts interest rates
November 28, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Siam Commercial Bank cuts interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl :

* Says it will cut its lending rates by 10-25 basis points and deposit rates by 5-150 basis points effective on Friday, the bank said in a statement.

* The bank’s minimum lending rate (MLR) will be reduced by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent while its minimum retail rate (MRR) is cut by 10 basis points to 8.0 percent, it said.

* It is the first bank to cut interest rates after the Bank of Thailand surprisingly cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Orathai Sriring; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

