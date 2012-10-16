Thai SCB Q3 net profit up 20 pct, below forecasts

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by growth in its car loan and home mortgage business.

SCB made a net profit of 10.03 billion baht ($327 million) in the July-September period, up from 8.35 billion baht a year earlier and compared with the 10.4 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank’s third-quarter loan rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. It has raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half. ($1 = 31.6750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)