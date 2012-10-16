FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai SCB Q3 net profit up 20 pct, below forecasts
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Thai SCB Q3 net profit up 20 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, driven by growth in its car loan and home mortgage business.

SCB made a net profit of 10.03 billion baht ($327 million) in the July-September period, up from 8.35 billion baht a year earlier and compared with the 10.4 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank’s third-quarter loan rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. It has raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent due to stronger-than-expected lending in the first half. ($1 = 31.6750 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.