Thai CP All shares down after Siam Makro acquisition rumour
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 22, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CP All shares down after Siam Makro acquisition rumour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Shares in CP All, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, fell nearly 4 percent on Monday on concerns about possible fund-raising related to market rumours of its acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.

Dealers said CP All may need to issue new shares to raise funds to finance the purchase if the deal goes ahead.

At 0415 GMT, CP All shares were down 3.8 percent at 44.50 baht, while the broad index was 0.6 percent higher.

Siam Makro, the country’s sole cash-and-carry wholesaler, has asked for its shares to be suspended from trading for two days, pending an announcement.

CP All head of finance and investor relations, Kriengchai Boonpoapaichart, declined to comment on the rumour. The company’s president, Piyawat Titasattavorakul, told Reuters he was unaware of any deal.

CP All is controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

