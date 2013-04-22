Thai Siam Makro shares suspended ahead of announcement

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thai wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl said on Monday it had asked for its shares to be suspended from trading for two days, pending an announcement.

“This is because the company expects to notify material information which may affect the share price,” it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Siam Makro shares have risen almost 21 percent since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell its stake, which Siam Makro denied. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)