FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Siam Makro shares suspended ahead of announcement
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 22, 2013 / 2:56 AM / in 4 years

Thai Siam Makro shares suspended ahead of announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thai wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl said on Monday it had asked for its shares to be suspended from trading for two days, pending an announcement.

“This is because the company expects to notify material information which may affect the share price,” it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Siam Makro shares have risen almost 21 percent since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell its stake, which Siam Makro denied. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.