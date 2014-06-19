Thai stock exchange to consider a capital gains tax - board member

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s stock exchange plans to consider placing a tax on gains from the selling of shares held for a short time, a member of its board said on Thursday.

The proposed tax will be discussed at a meeting of the stock exchange’s board early next month, with a study of taxation of the stock market to be completed within three months, board member Kittipong Urapeepatanapong told reporters.

Kittipong said consideration would be given to taxing gains from selling of shares held less than six months or one year, but he gave no details. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)