FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai stock exchange to consider a capital gains tax - board member
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Thai stock exchange to consider a capital gains tax - board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s stock exchange plans to consider placing a tax on gains from the selling of shares held for a short time, a member of its board said on Thursday.

The proposed tax will be discussed at a meeting of the stock exchange’s board early next month, with a study of taxation of the stock market to be completed within three months, board member Kittipong Urapeepatanapong told reporters.

Kittipong said consideration would be given to taxing gains from selling of shares held less than six months or one year, but he gave no details. (Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.