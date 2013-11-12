FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bad weather to delay Thai 2013/14 sugar crush start-official
November 12, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bad weather to delay Thai 2013/14 sugar crush start-official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment)

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Heavy rains will delay the start of the Thai 2013/14 sugar crushing season to the last week of November, about two weeks later than in a normal year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“Excessive rains during late October forced farmers to leave sugarcane in the ground longer, otherwise the sugar content in cane could drop and that would mean a lower yield,” Somsak Suwattiga, secretary-general of the Office of Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB), told Reuters.

Traders said the delay was unlikely to cause a major problem for Thai sugar trading as there was no sign of any technical problems that would disrupt crushing or cut capacity.

“Although crushing will start a bit late, we expect to finish the crushing process on time and trading will run as usual,” said a trader at Thailand leading sugar milling company.

Suwattiga said leaving sugarcane in the ground would help boost sugar production to match the forecast of 110 million tonnes of cane, or around 11 million tonnes of sugar, he said.

Thailand is the world’s second biggest sugar exporter after Brazil. Its sugar crushing season normally starts in early November and ends in late-April. (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
