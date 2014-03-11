FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Thai TCSC sells 73,332 tonnes raw sugar at premium 50-52 points
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 11, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Thai TCSC sells 73,332 tonnes raw sugar at premium 50-52 points

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add detail and table)
    BANGKOK, March 11 (Reuters) - The state-run Thai Cane and
Sugar Corp (TCSC) has sold 73,332 tonnes of raw sugar from the
current 2013/14 crop to two international trading houses at
premiums ranging between 50 to 52 basis points over New York raw
sugar futures prices, a senior TCSC official said on Tuesday.
    "The two trading houses are Sopex Asia Pte Ltd. and ED&F
Man," said the official who declined to be identified.
    The benchmark New York raw sugar contract for May delivery
 closed up 0.21 cent, or 1.2 percent, at 18.22 cents a lb
on Monday.
    Thailand is forecast to produce a record 11 million tonnes
of sugar in 2013/14 due to favourable weather. The crop season
started in November and will run through to April.
 
    Thailand, the world's second-biggest sugar exporter,
normally sets aside 800,000 tonnes of raw sugar each year for
the TCSC to sell. Half is sold through tenders to international
trading firms and the rest to domestic mills for export.
    Details of shipment in 2014 (in tonnes):
    
 Shipment    J-spec     Hi-pol     Premium    Buyers
 July-Sept   18,078     -          50         ED&F Man
 July-Sept   -          12,000     52         Sopex
 July-Sept   -          43,254     52         ED&F Man
 
 (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Robert
Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.