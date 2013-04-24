FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Total Access Q1 net profit flat, meets forecast
April 24, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Thai Total Access Q1 net profit flat, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 24 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor posted a January-March net profit of 3.03 billion Thai baht ($105 million), versus 2.99 billion a year earlier.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp. ($1 = 28.8250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

