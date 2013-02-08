FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Total Access Q4 rises, but below forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 8, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand's Total Access Q4 rises, but below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), reported a 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to higher revenues from voice and non-voice services.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, posted a net profit of 2.57 billion baht ($86 million)in October-December versus 2.38 billion a year earlier. Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net profit average of 2.9 billion.

For 2012, it posted a net profit of 11.3 billion baht, down 4.5 percent from 11.8 billion a year earlier due to higher regulatory fees.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp.

Shares in TAC, valued at $7 billion, have risen 28 percent in the past year, underperforming a 34 percent jump in AIS and 100 percent in True Corp. ($1 = 29.65 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.