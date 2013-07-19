FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Total Access Q2 net profit rises 4 pct
July 19, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Thai Total Access Q2 net profit rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand’s second largest mobile operator, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as strong data revenue outweighed rising expenses related to the rollout of new 3G services.

TAC, majority-owned by Norway’s Telenor, posted an April-June net profit of 2.94 billion thai baht ($95 million), up from 2.83 billion baht a year earlier, but down from 3.03 billion in the previous quarter.

It had been expected to post net profit of 3 billion baht, according to six analysts polled by Reuters.

TAC, which has about 30 percent of the Thai market, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service and third-ranked True Move, a unit of True Corp. ($1 = 31.0800 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Keiron Henderson)

