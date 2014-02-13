FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Total Access seeks to share networks to cut costs
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Thailand's Total Access seeks to share networks to cut costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) is in talks to share telecoms networks with its rivals in an attempt to save costs.

Competition in the Thai mobile sector has intensified as operators compete to build high-speed 3G networks to boost fast-growing data services, as growth in voice revenues slows in a saturated market.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, has held talks with Advanced Info Service - the biggest operator by revenue and market share - and No. 3 True Corp about network sharing, but no deal has been reached, Chief Executive Officer Jon Eddy Adbullah told reporters.

He gave no timeframe on when the negotiations would be concluded.

True, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, launched a $1.8 billion True Telecommunication Growth Infrastructure Fund in December.

Analysts have speculated that, as a part of any deal with True, TAC is likely to rent networks from the infrastructure fund, whose assets include 6,000 telecoms towers and fibre optic networks for high-speed Internet.

TAC, which aims to invest 13 billion baht ($399 million) in 2014 to expand its network on top of the 14.4 billion baht spent last year, plans to launch the super high speed 4G mobile services on its 2.1 GHz spectrum later this year, Abdullah said.

$1 = 32.5850 Thai baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.