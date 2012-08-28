FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to hold long-awaited 3G auction mid-October
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 28, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Thailand to hold long-awaited 3G auction mid-October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator will hold a long-awaited auction of 3G mobile-phone licences on Oct 15 or Oct 16, a key step towards reforms in the sector, which will enable operators to tap more revenue from fast-growing data services.

“The exact date will be decided by the NBTC board,” Thakorn Tantasit, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told a news conference.

Thailand is among the last Asian countries to hold an auction for the 2.1 GHz spectrum, which is expected to generate at least 40.5 billion baht ($1.3 billion) for the state.

Nine slots with 5 MHz bandwidth each will be auctioned and each winner will be limited to a maximum of 15MHz, with a starting price of 4.5 billion baht per one slot.

The top three mobile operators are keen to join the auction as their current second-generation mobile licences expire in the next few years.

These are market leader Advanced Info Service, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl, which is controlled by Norway’s Telenor, and number three True Corp.

The 3G licensing is a crucial step in reforming the $7 billion sector and will dramatically change the way operators pay fees to the government. It will also allow operators to tap additional revenue from mobile data in a country of around 67 million people where many have more than one mobile phone. ($1 = 31.2350 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.