Thai regulator to pause 4G auction, bids rise to $2.17 bln
November 12, 2015

Thai regulator to pause 4G auction, bids rise to $2.17 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator said it would pause an auction for 4G spectrum at 1030 GMT on Thursday if the bidding drags on until 1000 GMT as exhausted bidders requested time for rest after a fierce contest for almost 27 hours.

Bidding will resume at 0300 GMT on Friday, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) vice chairman Settapong Malisuwan told a news conference.

The 4G spectrum auction has so far attracted bids worth 77.99 billion baht ($2.17 billion) for the two licences on offer, the NBTC said. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

