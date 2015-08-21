FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand to start 4G auction on Nov 11, raises base price
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 21, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand to start 4G auction on Nov 11, raises base price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator will start the auction of fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum on Nov. 11 and raised the base prices by 14 percent to 15.91 billion baht ($446 million), a top official at the regulator said.

The news sent shares in Thailand’s two top mobile operators, Advanced Info Service and Total Access Communication, up nearly 2 percent on Friday, bucking the decline of the main Thai index.

There has been uncertainty around the timing of the auction. The regulator had originally planned to hold it in 2014, but the military government postponed it after taking power last May as officials scrutinised state-owned companies and major projects.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) plans to hold bids for two licences of 15MHz bandwidth each on 1800MHz frequency on Nov. 11 after a public hearing is completed, Settapong Malisuwan, NBTC vice chairman, told reporters.

The change in prices represented 80 percent of estimated real value of the spectrum, up from earlier draft of 70 percent, while bidding winners are required to fix average tariffs for voice and data services at lower rates under existing 3G licenes, he said.

The NBTC has not decided on terms of bids for another two licences of 900MHz spectrum, pending on a public hearing.

Market was concerned that the recent cabinet reshuffle could further delay the auction. ($1 = 35.6700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.