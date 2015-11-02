FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms regulator postpones second 4G auction to Dec 15
November 2, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Thai telecoms regulator postpones second 4G auction to Dec 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Thailand’s telecoms regulator has decided to postpone a second auction for fourth-generation (4G) mobile spectrum licences to Dec 15, from Nov 12, in hopes of getting better prices, it said on Monday.

The postponement of bids for 900-MHz frequency licences follows opinions the regulator received from academics and related parties, Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), told a news conference.

The NBTC is on track to open bids for two 1800-MHz frequency licences on Nov. 11 with four leading telecoms operators participating, Takorn said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

